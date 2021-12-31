Offers go here

Kapa'a routs Kamehameha-Maui 61-7, wins Kauai's first state title

  • Updated
  • 0
2021 was a year for redemption. After an entire season lost due to COVID-19, every that had previously lost in the 2019 state title game flipped the script in 2021, including the Kapa'a Warriors. 

After both Kahuku and Iolani won redemption games of their own, the Warriors won theirs 61-7 over Kamehameha-Maui in a rain-soaked game Thursday night. 

The "Rainbowl" saw torrential downpours and touchdowns from a Kapa'a offense that could not be stopped on the ground.  

Just two years after their fourth state title game loss in five years, the Warriors brought home Kauai's first state title--a moment that this team cherished.

