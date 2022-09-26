Nonprofit brings hope to cancer patients by making lemonade out of lemons

Seven years ago Michael and Kelsey Darling were devastated when doctors found a 12-centimeter mass in Michael's chest, diagnosing him with stage 4 cancer.
"We went through some really dark days where it was really hard to get through the challenges that we were facing emotionally, medically, physically -- it was just very difficult," said his wife, Kelsey Nishi Darling.
Through her despair, Kelsey, a calligrapher, decided to start the "Make Lemonade Project," a play off the expression of making lemonade when life gives you lemons.
She began making things to share messages of hope -- cards, key chains, buttons with encouraging words of inspiration, both for patients and medical staff.
Displaying them on simple, but sweet lemonade stands for adults and children fighting for their lives at cancer centers across Oahu.
Also selling the inspirational gifts at a Lemonade Shop online to anyone going through tough times.
"It's just really lightened their days and made such an impact on wellbeing and just happiness and support," said Emily Naula, senior development officer for Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children. "It's really boosted, you know, their morale and just feeling like there's somebody in the community that loves them and cares about them."
She was amazed by the response. Businesses and individuals starting calling -- wanting to add gifts of their own. And donors are now worldwide.
"It was incredible," Darling said. "The fact that people would reach out thing that needs you had been touched by cancer, and that giving to other cancer patients was a way for them to find peace and make their own lemonade."
Her project and passion naturally expanded to lemonade grants, making it easier for cancer patients in financial hardship to sleep at night.
"So that they don't have to worry about putting food on the table or the roof over their heads," she said.
Collecting donations over the past year she's distributed almost $69,000 to 12 people suffering from the disease.
And the lemonade project has come full circle. Some of her grant recipients have now become donors to pay it forward to other cancer patients.
"Even though we've been faced with these very difficult medical challenges, we also have so much to be grateful for," she said. "Just living each day and knowing that through this journey we pay each other to rely on no matter what."
And a simple gesture of love and act of kindness to remind people: "No one's ever alone. And it's a reminder that we're all here standing in the sunshine together. We're a community of survivors and caregivers and providers that will never will never stop in our pursuit of making lemonade and being relentless and finding the joy through the tough times."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.