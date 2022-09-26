Na Mea Pono: Making lemonade out of lemons

She began making things to share messages of hope -- cards, key chains, buttons with encouraging words of inspiration -- both for patients and medical staff.
Displaying them on simple, but sweet lemonade stands for adults and children fighting for their lives at cancer centers across Oahu. She is also selling the inspirational gifts at a “Lemonade Shop” online to people going through tough times.
"It's just really lightened their days and made such an impact on wellbeing and just happiness and support," said Emily Naula with the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children. “It's really boosted their morale and feeling like there's somebody in the community that loves them and cares about them."
Kelsey was amazed by the response. Businesses and individuals started calling, wanting to add gifts of their own. And donors are now worldwide. Her project and passion naturally expanded to lemonade grants -- making it easier for cancer patients in financial hardship to sleep at night.
"To ease the financial burden of patients so that they don't have to worry about putting food on the table or the roof over their heads," Kelsey said.
Collecting donations over the past year, Kelsey has distributed almost $69,000 to 12 people suffering from the disease.
And the Lemonade Project has come full circle. Some of her grant recipients have now become donors to pay it forward to other cancer patients.
"It's just this community of people really understanding what other people are going through while they themselves are going through it. I feel so much love and magic from the community," Kelsey said.
It is a light that has also brought joy and hope to the Darlings as they continue their most challenging battle ahead.
"Even though we've been faced with these very difficult medical challenges, we also have so much to be grateful for. Just living each day and knowing that through this journey we pay each other to rely on no matter what," Kelsey said.
And a simple gesture of love and act of kindness to remind people…
“No one's ever alone. And it's a reminder that we're all here standing in the sunshine together. We're a community of survivors and caregivers and providers that will never will never stop in our pursuit of making lemonade and being relentless and finding the joy through the tough times,” she added.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.