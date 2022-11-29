 Skip to main content
Na Mea Pono: Kona mom starts group to improve neighborhood playground

Na Mea Pono: Charles Lunalilo Playground
By Diane Ako

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- In this Na Mea Pono, a mom in Kona has taken it upon herself to fix up a beloved neighborhood playground. Its official name is Charles Lunalilo Playground, but most locals call it Blue Park because the equipment's all blue.

Even from far away, it's easy to see the state of disrepair at Charles Lunalilo Playground -- the torn surface, faded equipment, and some slides boarded up.

