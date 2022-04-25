Na Mea Pono: Karen Matsunaga goes above and beyond as volunteer at Honolulu senior center

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Karen Matsunaga teaches a line dancing class every week for dozens of elderly members at the Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center. The retired school teacher, now 73 years old, regularly volunteers -- helping with special events, food distribution and excursions whenever needed.
"There's so many opportunities to help. That's something I've always enjoyed doing," Matsunaga said.
Matsunaga is one of more than 600 volunteers at the center that has only three and a half staff serving 1,600 members.
"Without our volunteers, we could not do the tremendous work that's here,” said Susie Chun Oakland. "They have made just a quality of life for many people, wonderful."
Matsunaga's heart for public service started with her parents who were also lifelong teachers. She says volunteerism is ingrained in her family.
"I've always participated when given the opportunity," Matsunaga said.
She also helps in her community choir and especially loves singing at the convalescent home.
"That's the best 45 minutes that you've spent helping other people and just bringing some joy to their day," Matsunaga said.
Giving back is part of the mission of the senior center in Kalihi -- "We Play, We Learn, We Serve," where members have become like family.
"When you see them teaching their peers or being able to spend time just to talk story with people, you can see it in their faces. And people really feel this is their second home," said Oakland.
Matsunaga retired from Roosevelt High School in 2016 and started line dancing that summer. And since then her passion has become helping seniors stay fit, mentally and physically, and connected to each other.
"Some do live alone you know. And I'm not sure how many of them are that this may be the only thing they might come out for. But just to see their progress and just enjoy what they're doing, if I can contribute to that and make it easier step by step," said Matsunaga.
That's the most rewarding part for her, always teaching and enriching people's lives.
