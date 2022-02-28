Na Mea Pono: Jodi Wade

Jodi Wade is the postmaster of the Ka'a'awa Post Office and serves her community for a living. Helping people is Wade's passion and it continues even when she's off-the-clock. She is KITV's Na Mea Pono honoree for February 2022.
When Wade started working in Ka'a'awa eight years ago, she didn't think this would be her career.
"Once I got here, a few months into it, I just fell in love with the community. It's worth it," Wade said.
The Ka'a'awa Post Office serves about 500 P.O. Box customers and is the mail distribution point for about 1,000 people. Besides her duties, Wade performs acts of Aloha for her customers in need before and after work and also on her lunch break.
On the to-do-list the day we filmed this interview: delivering soup to a customer who's feeling under the weather and daily walks with Buddy, a dog that lives next to the post office.
"What's so hard about lending a hand to say I'm here, if you need something and I can do it. Or if I can direct you in a better way. They've helped me in that return too," Wade said.
KITV4 wanted to talk to a couple of Wade's customers about their friendship for the segment. So she asked a few people and the turnout was incredible. The post office looked like a graduation party with a flood of people, everyone had a personal connection with Jodi.
"She is a provider and one of the sustainers of our community," Kathryn Waddell-Takara, a long time Ka'a'awa resident, said.
"She's keeping her eye out for him and I really appreciate that,"Haaheo Mansfield, Ka'a'awa resident, said.
"She looks after Morkie when I'm out of town. She takes him for like a week at a time," Robyn Busfield, Ka'a'awa resident, said.
Wade and her partner Chad receive fan mail, lots of it. One, came in the form of a poem, written by Waddell-Takara. One line read: "Serving the community. Postmaster, postmistress with dedication and good will".
During Christmas, the postmaster becomes Santa. She's always thinking about giving joy to others. So she designs and creates holiday ornaments for every customer, even people who don't live in the area.
"It's something tangible they can look back and say somebody really does care, it's more than just the mail. It's somewhere where we go, where we really enjoy and it's important to them," Wade said.
Because Wade's customers became her ohana, driving 80 miles to and from work every day makes every mile worth it.
