Couple cleans up the neighborhood -- one piece of trash at a time

"It all just started so casually, just by picking up a single piece of trash at a time and putting it in the nearest trash can rather than just ignoring it,” explains Judy.
And soon, they started bringing their own bags and rubbish pickers to clean up the plastic and other junk off the rocks at Magic Island. As Dave explains, they wanted "to see if we could do something to lessen the amount of plastic that goes out to and gets eaten up by the sea life."
Ala Moana fisherman Frankye Besas says their efforts have not been in vain.
"It is important for the 'aina," says Besas. "I would say it's a labor of love. They like to see a beautiful place. Anybody would like to see a beautiful place."
The couple estimates over the years they've kept about 40 tons of trash from polluting the ocean. And they're hoping to inspire others to do the same.
"It's everyone's problem. But if we each pick up our own area, whatever is right around us, then the entire place would become so much cleaner,” says Judy. “It just would be a nicer place to live."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.