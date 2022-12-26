Na Mea Pono: three Kona moms open Hawai'i Keiki Museum

There's a new educational museum for kids in Kailua-Kona. It connects keiki to Hawai'i Island through hands-on discovery of STEAM- or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. And it's all possible because three moms saw a need and stepped up to fill it. In this Na Mea Pono, we meet the founders of Hawai'i Keiki Museum.
The kids go there to have fun, but they're also getting a lesson about the world around them. Cofounder Anne Van Brunt says this is done through "hands on play, and through that play is the exploration of science."
All of this was just a dream a couple of years ago. It started when COVID hit, and founder Dana McLaughlin realized it was really hurting some kids' education. "I spent a lot of time looking at how the kids in COVID were not getting an equitable education. Some kids had good teachers and were getting a lot of experience. Some kids, the teachers weren't keeping up or not able to make the transition to Zoom," she says.
There was no discovery museum at the time, so she created one with tactile exhibits encouraging exploration of astronomy, oceanography, physics, biology, and more. McLaughlin recalls her thought process was, "Let's go find a space, let's get this together, let's build a company, let's put together the 501c3."
McLaughlin donated much of the initial $200,000 to build the museum. She says she set aside some money long ago for a good cause and decided, this was it. McLaughlin vetted it by asking herself, "What would actually move the needle on this island? What would actually help kids and make a difference?"
Along the way, she met Anne Van Brunt and Jyness Jones, who became her co-founders: all moms with the same vision.
Van Brunt notes, "Everything in our museum is geared towards keiki aged zero to 10, and it's exploring the science on the island which they live."
Laura Fritz is a Kona mom and museum regular. "Being able to go here, in a safe place, learning all the things was very exciting, really exciting. Kind of emotional," she says excitedly.
They're not done. They are fundraising for $200,000 to build a second phase, for kids 11 and up to "start learning about 3D printing, electronics, and actually do hands on making of things that perhaps will spark their interest in a career later," details Van Brunt.