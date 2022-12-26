 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Na Mea Pono: three Kona moms open Hawai'i Keiki Museum

  • Updated
  • 0
Na Mea Pono: three Kona moms open Hawai'i Keiki Museum

Na Mea Pono: three Kona moms open Hawai'i Keiki Museum. Image courtesy Big Island Television. 

 By Diane Ako

There's a new educational museum for kids in Kailua-Kona. It connects keiki to Hawai'i Island through hands-on discovery of STEAM- or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. And it's all possible because three moms saw a need and stepped up to fill it. In this Na Mea Pono, we meet the founders of Hawai'i Keiki Museum.

The kids go there to have fun, but they're also getting a lesson about the world around them. Cofounder Anne Van Brunt says this is done through "hands on play, and through that play is the exploration of science."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred