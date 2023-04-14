Na Mea Pono: Kona woman has grand vision to help traumatized Big Island youth

KAILUA-KONA, HAWA'II (KITV4) -- A Kona woman's passion is helping kids in need. Charis Higginson founded a therapy support group to help kids healing from trauma, but has an even bigger vision for the years ahead.
These smiling faces are just some of the children helped by Humanity Hale on Hawaii Island. Higginson says, "We're a nonprofit for underserved youth in our community. We primarily serve foster youth but also kids dealing with any forms of trauma."
Higginson founded this in 2019 and started taking her first clients in June 2022. For the first several months, she even funded all the operations. "We have group and individual therapy, art therapy, Hawaiian art, life skills, and abuse preventing-diversity training," she lists.
Once a struggling kid herself, she focuses primarily on Native Hawaiians, ages eight and up, with trauma at home. She does this all while juggling three jobs (as a farm worker, yoga teacher, and chef). Higginson says it's important to her because "when you realize you're put on this Earth to do something, you find a way to do it. We're never going to see the cycles of trauma and abuse end if there's nothing for these kids."
Higginson now has 16 trained volunteers. Nobody, including her, gets paid. She is working to get grants and has met often with County Councilmember Rebecca Villegas. "She's opened her heart, mind, spirit, and is just dedicated in such a passionate way to serving these young people in our community," gushes Villegas, who adds that the Big Island "desperately" needs the kind of services she's helping provide.
Next up, Higginson would like to raise money to open a group foster home for 40 kids. This is an idea that came out of working with foster kids. "It was really hard to hear these stories and send them back to the people harming them."
And there's more. "Phase Two is to build a community center, and Phase Three is housing for kids aging out of foster care," she plans.
Higginson says it's her privilege to help turn a problem - into promise.