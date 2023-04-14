 Skip to main content
Na Mea Pono: Kona woman has grand vision to help traumatized Big Island youth

Na Mea Pono: Kona woman has grand vision to help traumatized Big Island youth

Na Mea Pono: Kona woman has grand vision to help traumatized Big Island youth. Photo courtesy of Heaven McArthur.

KAILUA-KONA, HAWA'II (KITV4) -- A Kona woman's passion is helping kids in need. Charis Higginson founded a therapy support group to help kids healing from trauma, but has an even bigger vision for the years ahead. 

These smiling faces are just some of the children helped by Humanity Hale on Hawaii Island. Higginson says, "We're a nonprofit for underserved youth in our community. We primarily serve foster youth but also kids dealing with any forms of trauma."

