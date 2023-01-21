...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extra large northwest swell will
significantly increase sea heights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Mana Up is now taking applications for its next cohort. It's a a six-month intensive program to help small local businesses take their companies to the next level. The program includes weekly workshops, networking with industry experts, access to discounted services and resources, and a lot more.
Cofounder Meli James says she wants to help improve the local economy, support the high cost of living in Hawai'i, and create well-paying, interesting jobs for locals. Mana Up supports products rooted in Hawai'i.
Who should apply? "If you're a product company based in Hawai'i and looking to take your skills globally, increase your revenue, solve some of your challenges in business - it can be anything from packaging, narrative, marketing, financial - there's so many different aspects of business," describes James.
You can apply for Cohort 8 of the Mana Up Accelerator Program through Feb. 24. It has very specific criteria. Learn more at https://manauphawaii.com/.