 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extra large northwest swell will
significantly increase sea heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Mana Up is now taking applications for its next cohort

  • 0
Mana Up is now taking applications for its next cohort

Mana Up is now taking applications for its next cohort.

Mana Up is now taking applications for its next cohort. It's a a six-month intensive program to help small local businesses take their companies to the next level. The program includes weekly workshops, networking with industry experts, access to discounted services and resources, and a lot more.

Cofounder Meli James says she wants to help improve the local economy, support the high cost of living in Hawai'i, and create well-paying, interesting jobs for locals. Mana Up supports products rooted in Hawai'i.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred