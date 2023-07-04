Iam Tongi and family talk about life after American Idol, coming home for July 4, and what’s next

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Right now, Kahuku's own Iam Tongi is on tour and one of the stops was back home on Oahu for Ohana Day. KITV4 sat down with Iam and his family to see what life has been like since winning American Idol.
The Ohana Day concert gave Iam the opportunity to return home to his roots on Oahu.
“Good to be back home and hang out with family," Iam told KITV4.
Iam kicked off his first-ever tour in June. That has kept him busy since winning American Idol in May.
"I haven't been home in like a month. Almost a month. Just been working. I just saw my mom. I went straight to my mom and my grandpa and them when I landed. So that was cool," Iam said.
"Just grateful for the talent he has, make us proud," said Iam’s grandfather, Uluamu Tuifua.
In talking to Iam, you can see his maturity and level-headedness is beyond his years. So how does he stay so grounded now that he’s been cast in the spotlight as a teenager?
“My family, man. They always keep pushing me, more down. Nah, I'm kidding,” he joked. “They make me remember who I am. Sometimes I catch myself small kine acting a little bit like that, and I just feel so bad. They're like, ‘It's OK. Just remember that you're nobody.’ They just crack jokes like that. Yeah, just love my family they always keep me grounded."
"He's a people person. He loves to be there, talk to everybody,” said Iam’s mom, Lillie. “But I kinda joked around last night when he walked in the door. I'm like, ‘Not the Iam Tongi! Can I get a hug? Can I get a picture? I've never seen or heard of you before!’ I'm like, ‘Give me a picture!’ He's like, Stop mom,”"
As the newest American Idol, Iam has been granted a lot of new opportunities.
“You know just meeting a lot of new people and a lot of new producers. It's cool to just see how music works. It's a tough business, yeah. And I feel like you just gotta surround yourself with people you trust," Iam said.
Iam's grateful for music industry veterans who have taken him under their wing.
"Jack Johnson's been helping me out a lot, man. Such a cool guy. Man, I love that guy, Jack Johnson. Jack Johnson's been helping me out a lot," he said.
But during his time on Oahu, it’s all about spending quality time with family and friends this Fourth of July.
"To me, I think the best Fourth of July that I ever experienced was every year that I lived in Hawaii, because you can see fireworks on the other side of the island go off. It was beautiful on Fourth of July," he said.
Iam's next stop on tour is Tacoma, Wash. on July 15. As for his plans after that?
"[I] love Hawaii. I wanna move back. [I’m] trying to move back," he said.