Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Last weekend to help a kupuna with the Ward Senior Giving Tree

Last weekend to help a kupuna with the Ward Senior Giving Tree.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the last weekend for shoppers to buy gifts for seniors in need. There are three Christmas trees around Ward Village with ornaments on them listing small gift requests from 437 kupuna.

All you have to do is take the ornament off the tree, buy the gift, and drop it off at a designated location. You'll find the Senior Giving Trees at Ward Village at three sites: Logos Bookstore at Ward Centre, the Whole Foods 2nd level parking entrance, and TJ Maxx.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

