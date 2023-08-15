 Skip to main content
Aging Well: Writing keeps Hawaii-born author, poet feeling young

"It helps me so much, poetry. It really helped me process everything going on. So I knew others would benefit, too," said Frances Kakugawa of how writing is healing.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The author C.S. Lewis said, "You can make anything by writing." And that's just what poet Frances Kakugawa has done. She's made a name and a life for herself, thanks to the power of her words that have become award-winning books.

Hawaii Island native Kakugawa uses the written word to heal not just other lives, but also her own.

