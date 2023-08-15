Aging Well: Writing keeps Hawaii-born author, poet feeling young

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The author C.S. Lewis said, "You can make anything by writing." And that's just what poet Frances Kakugawa has done. She's made a name and a life for herself, thanks to the power of her words that have become award-winning books.
Hawaii Island native Kakugawa uses the written word to heal not just other lives, but also her own.
Tears are words that need to be written, as author Paulo Coelho once said. Kakugawa discovered that in her 30s after a heartbreak that hurt so much, she this thought while driving.
"I wish this car would go into that tree. And I started to write poetry. And I just never stopped," she said.
That was half a century ago. She stopped for some years to work for the public school system. But she always knew she'd return to the craft.
"Knowing that I'd be writing someday, from the time I started teaching I kept all my anecdotes," Kakugawa shared.
And then, at the turn of this century, it organically became time to pick up the pen again.
"I just did stories and things, never thinking I would publish. I kept writing poems throughout my life. I did caregiving for my mother and all of a sudden, poetry began to come out again," she remembered.
The published author of 17 books also taught others to channel their emotions through writing.
"I facilitated poetry writing groups of caregivers in Honolulu," she said.
Kakugawa likes to help children, too. She stops to read from her children's book Wordsworth Dances the Waltz, about families living with elders impacted by dementia.
"'Now that she's losing her memory, she's still my grandma, isn't she?' And that's the theme," she summarized.
Kakugawa's latest children's book, Wordsworth the Haiku Teacher, was published this summer. Kakugawa's newest book, Can I Have Your Pearl Bracelet?, will be out in September.
At 87, she's Aging Well by example. Kakugawa addresses her peers with a smile.
"Get your passion and let it take over your life. We're not old, people!"