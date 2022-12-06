 Skip to main content
Aging Well: World War II Pearl Harbor survivor wants to live so he can keep honoring war-dead

  • 0
 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A centenarian says he sets goals to keep Aging Well. One of those goals is to keep living to see his next birthday, and another is to be able to honor his deceased friends and service members who died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Navy musician second class Ira "Ike" Schab served on the USS Dobbin, playing music in the band.

