Aging Well: Wayne Nishimoto uses his passion to keep memories of old Hawaii alive

AIEA, Oahu (KITV4) -- Rainbow Drive-in, the old Honolulu Stadium, the watermelon peddler, the manapua man, Punchbowl Market.
Just a few of the places and people depicted on t-shirts from Hawaii Nostalgia studios.
"I believe that I was blessed and born at a time where I could see how we lived our lives in Hawai'i. We would walk to school, play without no slippers at all, we had to make our own friend," said Wayne Nishimoto.
He also mentioned the former Campus Dairy where the Target currently stands in Kailua, saying that was the spot Friday nights for high school track meets, softball games, and more.
Aiea resident, Wayne Nishimoto, created Hawai'i Nostalgia Studios in 1987 as a way to keep memories of old Hawai'i alive.
"The business is still intact, it's still just a small mom and pop business you know, but I am very passionate about keeping it near me for life," Nishimoto said.
When Nishimoto first started the company, it was in addition to his full time job as a Frito Lay route service rep.
Now retired at age 68, Hawai'i Nostalgia Studios, helps Nishimoto in aging well.
"I go golfing like three times a week, I have a great wife and everything, but when a t-shirt order comes in, it's like down time for me and it's great cause then I have something to do," said Nishimoto.
At first, the business was selling paintings of old Hawai'i by close friend and artist Joe Pimental. Then in the 1990's, the business transitioned to t-shirts with designs by McKinley High School graduate, Benjy Ito.
Nishimoto's favorite part is interacting with customers. His wife of 39 years, Isabelle, describes Nishimoto as a people person. She says the business keeps him engaged.
"It also helps perpetuate the mission statement of keeping the memories alive so it's not only our generation but to honor our parents and grandparents and the people who have experienced things that have long since gone and because of this passion it keeps him active both mentally and physically," said Isabelle.
You can only find Nishimoto and his t-shirts at craft fairs.
"It's a great feeling how the mission statement of keeping the memories alive, it really does reach out to people," Nishimoto said.
Some other recommendations from Nishimoto to help you in aging well include:
Pursue your passions,
Camaraderie with friends,
Never take your significant other for granted,
And when you feel bored, "nothing wrong with goofing off every once and awhile."
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.