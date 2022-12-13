Aging Well: The Ward Senior Giving Tree buys gifts for kupuna

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Saint Francis of Assisi said, "It is in giving, that we receive." That's what a holiday program from Catholic Charities Hawaii does for both seniors who ask for gifts, and the people who buy them.
For 26 years, it's asked shoppers to donate a little something to make a senior smile this holiday season. In that time, the community's stepped up to provide 11,000 gifts.
None of the gifts will break the bank.
"You can do this for a very reasonable amount. Some people ask for dental floss," Van Tassell said.
Four-hundred-thirty-seven wishes hung on the trees this year, with the ages of the seniors ranging from 56 to 101. They're all clients of all of Catholic Charities Hawaii's senior programs. The donation period ended on Monday, and this week, staff will deliver the gifts. And the present is just as much about your presence.
"They're just so appreciative knowing other folks are out there thinking about them. Not all of them have family here in the island community," said Van Tassell.
He reads one thank you note: "This gift will be used for me to feed myself and my nephew, who is homeless."
Staff are tallying up donations now, but are certain all wishes will be fulfilled. And in the giving, there's also a joy.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to play Santa yourself. It's a very comforting feeling- not just for the senior, but for the staff who go out to deliver the gifts," Van Tassell noted.
Catholic Charities Hawaii serves over 4,000 seniors a year, and reminds people that the need doesn't end with the holiday season.