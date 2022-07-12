Aging Well: Tai Chi for health works to keep Hawaii's kupuna healthy and on their feet

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Almost every hour in Hawaii, a kupuna is transported by ambulance to the emergency room because of an injury suffered from a fall.
Each year between 2016 and 2021 due to unintentional falls, Hawaii averaged: 144 senior deaths, 2,251 hospitalizations, and 10,046 treated in emergency departments.
The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) looks to reduce that number through its Fall Prevention Awareness Campaign.
Now in its 15th year, the fall prevention program has been recognized as one of the best in the country, moving Hawaii from the middle of the pack to leading the country with the smallest number of kupuna falls.
"We need to continue the awareness campaign because every year we have an entirely new cohort of those who turn 65 and start falling down," said Stan Michaels. "We got to make sure people watch where they put their feet."
Michaels is the Senior Fall Prevention Coordinator for DOH.
"In a nutshell, it takes a millisecond to destroy a family," said Michaels. "A senior fall severe enough to require hospitalization can blow the entire family microcosm apart because, let’s say grandpa is watching two children for his children and taking care of them. If that falls out of the loop, someone else has to do that, maybe someone else has to stop working. It can really destroy a whole family."
The Fall Prevention Campaign features public service announcements, "fall proof" workshops, community presentations, medication reviews by TIMES Pharmacies, tai chi classes and a tai chi instructor workshop.
The 'magic' of Tai Chi
Tai Chi plays a huge role in the campaign, proven to increase strength and improve balance, making falls much less likely.
Michaels describes Tai Chi for health as, 'slow motion joy.'
"You take that ancient Chinese art and you mix it with modern chemistry and modern science," Michaels said.
At the age of 81, Michaels knows first hand how beneficial tai chi can be to keep oneself aging well.
"It's the only reason I can still walk," said Michaels. "I have a bad spine, it was a college football injury. I have artificial knees and artificial hips, but they can't fix the spine so tai chi in its magic enables me to still put the pieces together and function."
Through the Fall Prevention Campaign Michaels hopes others can benefit from it's 'magic' too. Throughout the campaign and beyond, tai chi classes are offered at all Oahu YMCA's, the Lanakila Multi-purpose Senior Center, and Papakolea Community Center.
It's in Papakolea where you can find Randal Lau reaching tai chi every other week.
"Tai chi provides a gentle exercise. It's really subtle, we do it within your range, within your own capacity and from there we can build up," said Lau.
Lau says fall prevention is dealing with the root of a kupuna's health.
"It's still self-defense, but our self-defense is not against another person, it's for our health, we are fighting the aging process, we are fighting disease," Lau said.
"The more I relax, the more balanced I am, the more stable I am. The more I relax, the more everything flows, we talk about chi, energy flow, but that also means the blood flows better, the electric pulses in my body flows better."
Doreen Kekuewa Saito has been attending Lau's classes since 2020.
"Some people think that tai chi is slow, but that's what it is. It helps to circulate your body, the way it should be. Slow not fast," Saito said.
Saito says tai chi allows her to still walk the 40 plus steps to her front door.
"It gives me something that makes my body move, cause if you stay stiff all the time, lie in the bed, sit in the chair," said Saito. "I do this [because] it's life, if you don't do anything, you going to waste your life."
At 91 years old, it seems Saito know what she's talking about when it comes to aging well.
Fall Prevention Awareness Campaign
In an effort to reach more people this year, the campaign is running twice. The first runs through Sunday, July 17. The second will take place the first three weeks of September.
DOH offers the following important advice to seniors, their family members, and caregivers to prevent falls and fall-related injuries that can limit mobility and independence:
- Have your doctor or pharmacist review your medications yearly;
- Get an annual eye exam;
- If you live alone, get a Personal Electronic Safety Device;
- Make your home safer by removing fall hazards and improving lighting; and
- Exercise regularly to increase balance and flexibility.
Here is a look at some of the campaign offerings:
“Aging Isn’t for Sissies” fall prevention presentations
This award-winning presentation will continue at various locations around O‘ahu and on neighbor islands pending current COVID specifications and protocols. Currently the Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch (EMSIPSB) is scheduling presentations based on community requests. Call 808-733-9202 or email stanley.michaels@doh.hawaii.gov to inquire as to when and where the next event will be.
“Fall-Proof” Senior Assistive Safety Devices at Home
The City Mill stores on Nimitz, and in Pearl City will host fall prevention and home safety specialists from the DOH. The public will be informed of the exact dates the “Fall Proof” workshops will occur. These events will use all current COVID safety protocols. Seniors and their families are invited to ask questions about the latest senior assistive safety devices that can help make a home safer and almost “fall-proof”. See stores for a schedule of DOH events.
TIMES Pharmacies will offer medication reviews for seniors
Pharmacists at TIMES will offer medication reviews for kupuna by appointment during the campaign. Seniors are urged to speak with the pharmacists at TIMES to see if multiple medications are a possible concern and may contribute to dizziness or a possible fall.
Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention classes held at all O‘ahu YMCAs
Ongoing classes in Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention (TCAFP) are offered at all O‘ahu YMCAs. All classes are led by Certified TCAFP instructors, and their certified skills are one of the reasons this exercise is one of the world’s leading fall prevention programs. Contact your YMCA for more information.
Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention Instructor Workshop
In August, a Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention (TCAFP) Instructor Workshop is being held to re-certify instructors in TCAFP. Certification is maintained by the International Tai Chi for Health Institute. For information on community classes call 808-733-9202 or go to the DOH website at https://health.hawaii.gov/injuryprevention/home/preventing-falls/tai-chi/