Aging Well: 'Shine A Light' for Caregivers

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to burnout, 30% of people who are caregivers pass before the person they care for does.
It's that startling statistic that gives local non-profit, "Gimme a Break," the drive to do what it does, showing care to those that care.
And coming up on Saturday, July 23 the organizations latest effort, "Shine a Light for Caregivers 1.5K Glow-up Walk."
"Each light that shines, shows a Caregiver somewhere, that somebody cares. So we made it a glow up walk we are going to have glow sticks, glow in the dark paint, a bunch of things that light up and glow," said Savy Makalena.
Makalena is the President and CEO of "Gimme a Break" Hawaii. She started the organization knowing first hand how hard being a caregiver can be.
"Caregivers struggle alone and isolated. They become invisible almost, they are in the dark," Makalena said.
She says when you are a caregiver everyone always asks how the person you care for is doing, but no one ever asks how you are doing.
"Gimme a Break" looks to provide that listening ear, outreach, and support through in-person and virtual support sessions, educational workshops, pamper sessions, and ways to just "take a break."
"To all those that aren't caregivers but maybe someone in their family is, let them have this Saturday. Sponsor them so they can do the walk, get out of the house for the night, and go there and take care of who they are caring for," said Makalena.
Here is how the walk will work:
It will start at "Gimme a Break's" new home at Windward Mall,
Light bearers (walkers) will then follow a 1.5K course through the mall with fun stops, challenges, and selfie opportunities,
Walkers are encouraged to be decked out in anything that lights up or glows
While there is a $25 sign-up fee, the first 100 people to sign up will receive a backpack, event T-shirt, and a glow stick.
Then additional money can be raised through pledge donations. All money raised through the event and donated will go directly to providing resources for caregivers through "Gimme a Break."
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i hosting 1.5K Charity Fundraiser walk for Caregivers.
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i, virtual support session
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i caregiver pamper session
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i gardening outing
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i pamper session
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i
"Gimme a Break" Hawai'i in-person support session
At the end of the course there will be live music by Pineapple Squeeze and loads of giveaways, including a pamper session (massage, aroma therapy, meditation) for a group of five. Tiny Tadani will be the emcee of the event.
That same night, Windward Mall is continuing its 40th anniversary celebration with 'Ohana Nights. So there will also be food trucks on site, shopping sales, and crafts.
"Treat a caregiver to an awesome evening where they can get away and not have to worry," said Makalena. "Just the worry alone does a number on your internal organs. It's a real tough job, we do it out of love, out of obligation. We go from calm to chaos overnight and you have to have some sort of support system and that is why we are really trying to build this community."
Sponsors for the walk include:
Ruby Tuesday’s will be doing a Tito’s SHINE shot for $5!
Niu Health has donated giveaway prizes!
Ruff Ryders are doing a motorbike, car or scooter ride to raise funds for us!
"Gimme a Break" is a non-profit 501 (c) organization whose mission is to care for caregivers by giving an emotional and physical break as well as resources for continued well-being. "Gimme a Break" is based on caring for the caregivers to provide support, resources and respite when needed during times when the caregiver has just had enough! We are all Caregivers, we either were, are or will be! Caregivers deserve support and we bring Caregiver's into the Light!
