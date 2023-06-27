 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aging Well: Retiring PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue reflects on several careers

"I was lucky to be a sportscaster for nearly 25 years, a state Senator, then for the last 16 years, Commissioner of the PacWest Conference, which I'm so incredibly proud of," Hogue reflected.

  • 0
Aging Well: Retiring PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue reflects on several careers

Aging Well: Retiring PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue reflects on several careers. Photo: Bob Hogue.

SEDONA, Arizona (KITV4) -- Bob Hogue has been a household name in our islands for decades. He was a sportscaster, magazine columnist, state senator, and book author. Most recently, he's been the Commissioner of the Pacific West Conference

Many remember Hogue delivering them their sports news every night. In the 80s and 90s he was a local sportscaster and a play-by-play commentator for University of Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific University.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred