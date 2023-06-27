Aging Well: Retiring PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue reflects on several careers

SEDONA, Arizona (KITV4) -- Bob Hogue has been a household name in our islands for decades. He was a sportscaster, magazine columnist, state senator, and book author. Most recently, he's been the Commissioner of the Pacific West Conference.
Many remember Hogue delivering them their sports news every night. In the 80s and 90s he was a local sportscaster and a play-by-play commentator for University of Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific University.
"I covered professional athletics and college sports; sports all over the place- Super Bowls, you name it," he said.
Hogue was actually an accountant first, before taking sportscasting jobs in Iowa, Arizona, Montana, California, and Hawaii. He left broadcasting in 2000 to serve as Hawaii state senator for six years.
Hogue somehow found time to write on the side; for more than 20 years he penned a column for MidWeek.
"It was so delightful to write for MidWeek," he said.
Hogue authored a best-selling novel, "The Sands of Lanikai." In 2007, he became commissioner of the Pacific West Conference. That job prompted his move to the mainland.
"I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished, taking a conference on the precipice and turning it into the largest conference in the West region," he said.
Hogue says staying positive is key.
"Embracing life and being flexible with things that happen in your life and turning it into a positive," he advised.
Former colleagues speak highly of Hogue. Former sportscaster and news anchor Jai Cunningham says Hogue gave him his start in the industry.
"He's made a lot of friends and knows a lot of people. What you see is what you get with Bob. He's a very friendly person, enjoys people, and that comes across when you talk to him. He's a really good guy," Cunningham said.
Hogue has done so much already. Now what? He takes inspiration from his grandfather, Peter McLaughlin, who lived to 100.
"If I could ever emulate him to his full life and also to his full age that'd be the greatest thing that I could ever have!" Hogue declared.