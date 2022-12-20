Aging Well: Physical therapist wants to improve health through social media posts.

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45
mph.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly
tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Aging Well: Physical therapist Dr. Jacob Vandenmeerendonk wants to improve health through social media posts
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A California physical therapist is becoming a social media sensation with millions of followers. He goes by Dr. Jacob, and he encourages everyone to move their bodies to keep Aging Well.
He is Dr. Jacob Vandenmeerendonk, a doctor of physical therapy, and across all his social media platforms he has a combined two million followers. He started posting the short tutorials in 2019 to help people.
"I see everyone who comes to us after they've had an injury or having pain. My Instagram is to try to focus on teaching people how to prevent pain in the first place," he said.
Dr. Jacob is on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook as well. His specialty is mobility work, and he's a believer in preventative medicine.
"Did you know that pain is not a normal part of aging?" a recent post asks viewers, before urging them to take just a few minutes a day to move their bodies.
He says the exercises he shows people are great for all ages. In fact, he says, it would be brilliant for young or middle-aged folks to start now, so they can ease gracefully into older years.
"The upper back should be rotated more than we typically do during the day. A lot of us are very forward-oriented so we sit forward, drive forward, look at our phones forward," he explained.
Dr. Jacob gave KITV4's Diane Ako a lesson in how to adjust.
"I want you to take your right hand and reach over to your left knee. Take your left hand and reach it up to the ceiling and look behind you. Then bring it down. Then up. Start to rotate and look behind you. Then bring it down. OK we've just mobilized the upper back," he said.
"Pain is not an inevitable part of the aging process. We should be moving in our 70s as we moved in our 40s," Dr. Jacob encouraged.
And he says just five minutes a day can make a difference.
"Exercises like the ones here," he urged, "can help maintain joint and spine health if we do them daily."