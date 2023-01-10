...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding.
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID.
Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition again: mochi pounding. After he hits it into submission, it comes out of the usu - or mortar - ready for the next step.
It goes to a cutting table, where his wife, Luella Lum, and others snip off little pieces and shape it into balls.
"Mochi brings the family together because it's sticky. It binds the family together," Luella noted.
"We're making the mochi and going to have it on New Year's Day, in the morning," Stan told KITV4.
This is labor intensive, and many hands make light work. What's happening here at the end of December is the end of a five-day planning process that involve 50 pounds of rice cooked and 600 balls of mochi made - to consume in the new year for luck.
"It's a family thing. There's work to do. And the work isn't always enjoyable but it's what you need. You need to exercise," Stan said.
Pounding the mochi has shaped their lives.
"It's nice to have everybody over talking story. We miss some of the old timers," he said.
"This is the thing he really, really wants to do yearly. He can forego his birthday and everything else, but mochitsuki is very important to him," Luella added.
"It keeps them together, brings the family together. The neighborhood together, the community," son Kenny Lum agreed.
When COVID-19 halted the gatherings, the Lums really noticed the difference.
"We've been doing this for maybe 30 years, so when we had to suddenly stop, it was a void in our new year's preparation. We like to have our own mochi that we make," Luella said.