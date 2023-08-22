 Skip to main content
Aging Well: Oahu doctor opens a medical clinic as his retirement activity

"I wanted to do things that give me meaning. It's not a job anymore," said Dr. Kore Liow of his work co-owning and running Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience.

Aging Well: O'ahu doctor opens a medical clinic as his retirement activity

Aging Well: O'ahu doctor opens a medical clinic as his retirement activity.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu doctor opened a medical clinic as a retirement hobby. Dr. Kore Liow says when he moved to Hawaii he realized he had the power to improve the medical experience for patients - and more. 

Liow and his wife, Michelle, moved here from Kansas in 2009, and planned on traveling and relaxing at the beach. But after he got here, he didn't want to hang up his stethoscope.

