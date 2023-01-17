Aging Well: Native Hawaiian leader says the next generation inspires him to stay healthy.

MOLOKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A well-known Molokai activist says his drive for social justice keeps him Aging Well.
Walter Ritte wants to stay healthy so he can keep fighting for a better future for the next generation of Hawaiians.
Ritte participated in a book signing in December 2022. He was autographing the reprint of his 1978 book about Kaho'olawe. He was part of "The Kaho'olawe Nine" that landed on the island in 1976, in an effort to regain Kaho'olawe from the U.S. Navy. In a lifetime of activism, it's still the achievement he's proudest of.
Ritte says he likes, "having a victory against the US military so that the younger generation can feel secure that they can take on anybody."
With that, Ritte inspired a new political awareness in Hawaiians. A leader in the Hawaiian community, he speaks out for water rights and ocean protection, against land development, and more.
"How am I aging well? I don't know. I just keep going. There's so much work to be done, so many problems we need to solve. Things are not going well for all the different islands," he said.
His colleague, Kaui Sai-Dudoit, is currently the office manager at Awaiaulu.
"Walter is the most active, spry 77-year-old I know. He outdoes me all the time; has for years! He still works physically every day for years clearing the Ke Awa Nui fishpond, clearing the uplands above Ke Awa Nui fishpond. Je's my idol in more ways than one," said Sai-Dudoit.
He says his motivation for staying healthy is his desire to protect the environment and Hawaiian culture.
"Same problem with Kaho'olawe. That was an easy one. We have to take care of the rest of the islands too," Ritte said.
And for a man who has spent a lot of time on camera, in elected offices, or rallying crowds on a megaphone, he's surprisingly shy.
"I'm very uncomfortable," he smiled and leaned away. "I don't know, I'm uh, I'm from Molokai. Nobody comes to my house."
In 2017, Ritte co-founded the non-profit 'Aina Momona, which focuses on environmental health, social justice, and Hawaiian sovereignty.
His advice to others who want to age well: "Try and realize what is your kuleana. And the kuleana is for the future generations," Ritte said.