Aging Well: Multi-talented personality Alice Inoue credits a youthful attitude and face yoga for keeping her young.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- She's a public speaker, a life coach, an astrologer, a published writer - and at 58, Alice Inoue is aging very well. The former TV host has spent the last 20-plus years of her career helping others find inspiration and clarity, and it's one of the reasons Inoue looks and feels young.
Inoue came to fame in Hawaii in the 90s as the bilingual host of the tv network in most Oahu hotels.
"I did a newscast in English and Japanese that aired in all the hotels in Waikiki," she started. She, by the way, can also speak Chinese.
Twenty-three-years ago, a job layoff led her to pivot from anchorwoman to astrologer, which took her career down a path of healing. Inoue ticked off a list of just some of what she does today.
"I do a lot of corporate training, presentations. I have a Happiness U Hui - a community group where we try to age well together. I'm a face yoga instructor. I write books. I have a column in MidWeek," she said.
She loves it all.
"To go from lack of clarity, to clarity - or from being in a space of fear, to a space of love. The before and the after. That's what it is. I love to help people transition through that," she said.
What keeps her young is her attitude.
"All studies point to how you think about aging is how you're going to age," she said, adding that she considers herself 38.
Inoue says it doesn't hurt that she does face yoga, which are exercises for the face. The benefits are you get "more blood flow, more oxygen, building collagen, building elastin," she said.
"You tuck your lips in. Then you smile," she coached.
This is why 58 looks like 38 on Inoue. That, and smiling with gratitude - on the outside and the inside.