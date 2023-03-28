...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Aging Well: "Mayor of Makaha" Buffalo Keaulana says aloha keeps him youthful.
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Aging Well comes naturally to the Keaulanas; they live well, because they love well, touting aloha, kindness, ohana, and community as that special elixir for a life well-lived.
KITV4 found them at the Buffalo Keaulana Surfing Classic, where the "Buffalo Keaulana lifestyle" is on display. Every February for the last 40-plus years, you'll find Buffalo and Momi Keaulana under their tent.
"It's a lifestyle highly sought after. It's beautiful. He's paved the way for how we all should be living," close family friend Juice Aguirre told KITV4.
