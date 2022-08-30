Aging Well: Lunalilo Home's new CEO is passionate about serving kupuna

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lunalilo Home has a new CEO. Keolamaikalani Dean took over late this spring, and hopes to help the legacy of King Lunalilo reach new heights. The facility is supported by the trust of King Lunalilo.
Though the Hawaii Kai senior facility is under 40 miles from Dean's native Nanakuli, his path here was circuitious. After graduating as his class valedictorian at Kamehameha Schools, he left for the mainland.
"I've attended Harvard, Stanford, Bentley University, Washington State University. Even a stint at University of Pennsylvania," he listed, noting that he was "ABD" or "all but dissertation" for a doctorate in education at the U Penn.
Thirty-four years and thousands of miles later, Dean's back home. And he brings with him a lot of fancy degrees- psychology, accounting, law, and health policy. He's worked in all of those fields, all over the country. He was an auditor at KPMG International and at American Savings Bank, a securities litigator in Washington, DC, a venture capital lawyer in corporate securities in California, and he wasn't totally happy.
"In my ninth year of practice at a corporate attorney I woke up one day. This question was in my head. I knew it was from my aumakua. It was, 'Am I going to be happy with what I've accomplished when I look back on my life at 70 years of age?' No," he said.
So he went back to school, got yet another degree in public health policy, and worked for Medicaid, specifically to help Native Americans, because taking care of indigenous people is important to him.
"I helped to make sure Medicaid policy in Washington State supported better access to Medicaid services for the tribes and their citizens," Dean elaborated.
Still, there was something missing. Dean wanted to use his talent to help his own people. That's when this Native Hawaiian asked his aumakua - his spiritual guardians- to help. Then, providence came calling, on a visit to Oahu in 2021 to see his mother.
"I came home again and that's when I saw the story on KITV4 about a King Lunalilo Trust opening for CEO. That was a sign, the opportunity for me to come home," he recalled of the news story when former CEO Diane Paloma stepped down. The signs further aligned when, within hours, a friend called him to urge him to apply for that job.
He did, and got the job. And for the first time, Dean sees all his skills coalesce. Now, his host of disparate vocations make sense to him in a broader context; he needs all those skills in his current position.
"I view my entire journey coming here as driven by my aumakua and of course the King. The King wants to make sure our kupuna are taken care of still. I feel his presence here," shared Dean.
He says this drive to take care of Hawaiian elders is his passion and his purpose.
"Kupuna are the source for our strength and culture. Without kupuna, we have no culture. Growing up, the Native Hawaiian culture was important to me. It was my source of resilience," Dean said, a 13th-generation descendant of Kahuna Hewahewa, the high priest of King Kamehameha I, and an extended relative of famed historian Mary Kawena Pukui.
Now, under what he believes is the King's watcful presence, Dean is working to make sure Lunalilo Home can continue serving kupuna well into the future.