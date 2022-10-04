Aging Well: Lunalilo Home says its garden feeds the soul.

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Eating high-quality food can help everyone in Aging Well. That's why a Hawaii Kai senior facility started growing its own food.
KITV4 toured the garden at Lunalilo Home and found out how working with the Earth nourishes more than the body.
What started with just a few planter boxes and kalo beds in 2018 has become a staple on the menu at Lunalilo Home.
"Everything here is used for cooking, kitchen demos. Our nurse aide staff will cook from the food from the garden, and kupuna will use it for snacks," said CEO Keolamaikalani Dean during a tour of the property.
The garden has mostly native plants and various foods part of the Ai Pono [Eat Well] program that dietary manager Tammy Smith spearheaded. In 2021, the staff used more than 1,800 pounds of food from the garden in their meals for kupuna.
"Dryland kalo [taro], olena [turmeric], maia or bananas, papaya, eggplant, and bell peppers," Dean said, naming off some of the produce the garden yields.
But more than that, he explained, "it really is a wellness program."
It offers a place for seniors to be active, and connect with the land.
"That's really important. Keeping kupuna active and doing a variety of things is how you help them stay well and forestall dementia," he added.
They're also saving money at the grocery store, but Dean says, the real value of the garden is priceless.
"This helps all of us thrive. It helps us feed our soul," he said.