Aging Well: Living liver donor encourages others to give the gift of life.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui man says donating an organ to someone who needed one helps him in Aging Well.
Dave Raatz donated part of his liver to a young person in May. He says he realized it's the most meaningful thing he's ever done.
Thousands of patients are waiting for a liver transplant every year, according to the American Liver Foundation. Living donors like Maui resident Dave Raatz can help those people stay alive.
"It's just an opportunity to help someone else in a meaningful way without losing anything of myself," he reasoned.
In his research, he found there's no Hawaii hospital that does this, so he worked with the University of Southern California's medical center. They flew him up in the spring for an evaluation.
"The tests were intense, two-and-a-half days, and they put me through everything you can think of for your body," recalled Raatz.
He was accepted and underwent surgery in May. Livers regenerate to full size, so his has grown back to full size by now, and the recipient will also have a fully-functioning, fully-grown liver, proportionate to their body size.
"One liver ultimately creates two livers," he said.
Raatz only knows the liver went to a young child, but that pleases him.
"It's an opportunity to have a legacy. I'm able to try to help a very young person live and thrive," he said.
Raatz got accolades from the hospital and from Leilani Farm Sanctuary, the Maui animal rescue he volunteers with. But he deflected the praise.
"I was a passive participant in an amazing process. The only thing I did was say 'yes' and go along for the ride," he said.
Raatz has a full-time career as a lawyer, a life partner, community service on the board of Leilani Farm Sanctuary, yet along the journey, he decided this is the thing that gives his life purpose.
"I have high hopes the recipient will lead a full, happy life. For me to play a role in that is incredibly gratifying. As I age and eventually leave this planet, that person will be carrying on, and that's just an incredible opportunity," Raatz said.
Raatz encourages others to consider his story and do the same.
