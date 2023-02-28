Aging Well: Liliha retiree says aikido, the way of peace, keeps him young

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MOST
ISLANDS...
.A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands
will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind
speeds will exceed advisory threshold across many parts of the
state at least through Wednesday.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Aging Well: Liliha retiree Glenn Yoshida says aikido, the way of peace, keeps him young.
A Liliha retiree spent a career teaching English to Pearl City High School students, or driving a Japanese tour bus. But there's one thing he's done his entire life, and that's practice aikido.
Glenn Yoshida is a seventh degree black belt in aikido. He began training in 1960 in Hawaii and was hooked from the start. After high school, he moved to Japan to further his training at the Aikikai Hombu Dojo Headquarters Dojo in Tokyo, for 10 years. Now at age 76, he says aikido keeps him young.
"The thing about aikido is, it is not a body of knowledge. There is always something more to learn, or fun to do, in aikido. Aikido is not a technique, aikido is a way of life," Yoshida said.
He is now offering a new series of aikido classes to help people learn to stay safe. It's a total of five classes including the orientation day. He teaches how to use natural energy and movement, and it's for people of all ages. You're encouraged to sign up with a practice partner.
"You must recognize what is a hazard and that's part of the awareness training we wish to let people learn," Yoshida explained, offering an example: "Don't walk down dark streets or alone, if possible."
Aikido increases flexibility, strengthens muscles, promotes better breathing techniques, and encourages greater awareness of your surroundings.
"There's very practical uses for it in everyday life; just getting used to falling down without hurting yourself is a big, big advantage," said practitioner, Tom Yee.
Yoshida encourages others to find something they love and keep doing it.
"Have something that's your passion and pursue it. And keep a beginner's mind. You're always learning something new," he said. "As we seniors know, if you look for ways to better yourself, there's always something new you can do."
The classes are at Nichiren Sect Mission of Hawaii at 33 Pulelehua Way in Nuuanu, every Thursday in March from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. It's $25 per person. Registration ends on March 2; there will be forms at the session if you show up in person.
March 2, 2023 10 to 11 a.m. Orientation and registration
March 9, 2023 10 to 10:50 a.m. Class 1
March 16, 2023 10 to 10:50 a.m. Class 2
March 23, 2023 10 to 10:50 a.m. Class 3
March 30, 2023 10 to 10:50 a.m. Class 4
Donation $25.00 per person
Please make check payable to Nichiren Sect Mission of Hawaii.
He may be offering another class in April due to popular demand.