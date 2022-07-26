Aging Well: Like a fine wine, wine master Chuck Furuya just gets better with age.

"It is a passion that you can never learn enough. You're always behind the 8-ball. You've always got to learn, like when a new vintage comes out. That really drives my engine intellectually. That's my passion, wine," he tells me.
You would think we'd be talking over a glass of wine, but - ironically for him - neither of us imbibe.
But he loves sharing his knowledge about it. He's showing me some bottles in a wine refrigerator at Margotto Hawaii.
"Here's all the special stuff, man. This bottle? 1993 Romanee Contee. Right there," he says excitedly. That's a nearly $22,000 bottle.
Whether it's a bottle of wine that costs more than some people's cars, or your grocery store variety, Furuya is no wine snob. He's Hawaii's first master sommelier, getting the title in 1989 when there were only ten such experts in the entire country. Over the decades, he's consulted or managed fine dining restaurants like La Mer at Halekulani and Bagwells 2424.
Most recently, he spent 20 years as a partner in the DK Restaurant Group, that includes (the now-closed) Vino Italian Tapas & Wine Bar, Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar, and d.k Steak House (the latter two are still open).
But when COVID-19 hit, Furuya retired in June 2020 to spend more time with family. He still selects wine for Hawaiian Airlines first-class cabins, and he co-hosts special wine-pairing dinners like a monthly "Chuck's Supper Club" at Margotto Hawaii that started in July 2022.
Furuya also co-hosts a video podcast with son Kale. In addition to creating more oenophiles, he wants to teach hospitality professionals how to put their best glass forward.
"Which says more about hospitality? 'Do you have reservations tonight? What time, how many? What's your last name?' How is it different from when your grandmother walks in? Your eyes get big, you want to hug them. To me, that's true hospitality, Hawaii style," he says.
Longtime friends say Furuya is unstoppable. Executive vice president of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits Warren Shon has known and worked with Furuya for decades.
"He lives it, breathes it, day in and day out. How he stays current and refreshed about it is remarkable," notes Shon.
Furuya's advice on how to keep Aging Well?
"What are we doing to update ourselves? You have to stay current, keep learning," he said.
We've now come to the end of our story, because "wine" flies when you're having fun.
New episodes of the video podcast "Chuck Furuya Uncorked" are posted on Mondays. Find them on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.