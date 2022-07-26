 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Aging Well: Like a fine wine, wine master Chuck Furuya just gets better with age

  • Updated
  • 0
Aging Well: Like a fine wine, wine master Chuck Furuya just gets better with age

Aging Well: Like a fine wine, wine master Chuck Furuya just gets better with age.

 Diane Ako

Wine connoisseur Chuck Furuya loves wine.

"It is a passion that you can never learn enough. You're always behind the 8-ball. You've always got to learn, like when a new vintage comes out. That really drives my engine intellectually. That's my passion, wine," he tells me.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK