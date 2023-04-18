Aging Well: Lihue senior wants to share his expertise to help his peers stay well

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT...
A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-
developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong
thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai,
strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the
evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds
developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds
associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph,
frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the
potential for small hail.
When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain
away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that
lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.
Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be
ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Aging Well: Lihu'e senior wants to share his expertise to help his peers stay well
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai doctor enjoys sharing what he knows about the aging process to help his peers keep Aging Well. Behavioral Specialist Dennis Pezzato volunteers with Kauai County's Agency on Elderly Affairs.
Dr. Pezzato gives free talks for seniors on behalf of Kauai County. The 78-year-old is a consultant for that group as well as a member of its advisory committee. That's one of many roles he serves in the aging field.
"I deal with caregivers who have loved ones who are suffering from dementia. I do a lot of stress education/ reduction work. I work with hospice," Pezzato said.
The author of six self-help books and a Caregivers Guide, he also has a YouTube channel with an audio series to help deal with life's challenges and issues. Of the many topics he's able to talk about, fall prevention is, for him, a big one.
"As we lose some physical talents and strengths. We're stubborn about acknowledging that and take too many chances. We think we can handle more than we can really handle," he said.
Taking risks can lead to falls.
"Sometimes we have broken hips, head and brain trauma. Along with that can come limited mobility. When you have limited mobility, you may become isolated. When you're isolated you may experience sadness and depression," he said.
Luckily, he's here to suggest how not to fall, which starts with exercise to keep the body strong and balanced, decluttering your home, and reviewing your medications with your doctor.