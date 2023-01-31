Aging Well: Kunia retiree likes taking care of all his neighbors.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A West Oahu man says taking care of his neighborhood keeps him Aging Well. His Royal Kunia neighbors say they're incredibly grateful for his help.
On Oahu, there's the official Mayor, Rick Blangiardi, and then, there's this Mayor. Randy Yamada's neighbors jokingly call him their mayor. The 70-year-old retired University of Hawaii worker now spends his time taking care of everyone on his street.
"I always look out for everybody. They go on a trip, I'll take care of their mail, watch the house, walk around the house, see if everything's OK. 'You take care of so many houses, we'll just call you The Mayor,'" he laughed.
Yamada moved to the area about 20 years ago, the same time as most of his neighbors.
"We want a family atmosphere. If everybody can get along, look out for each other, help each other. We can't take whatever we know with us, so why not share it?" Yamada said.
Teresa Kwok is just one of his neighbors who is more than happy to sing his praises.
"He's the first to bring in the garbage cans for all of us. I hear him rolling it in and I yell, 'Thanks, Uncle Randy!' When we go on trips, I trust him. He takes care of the neighborhood. He looks out for everyone here," Kwok described.
Of the 11 houses on this cul-de-sac, Yamada has keys to over half of them.
When Yamada isn't taking care of the day-to-day needs, the former carpenter is helping with handyman work.
"If anybody needs something to be looked at or fixed, I'll look. If I can fix it, I'll fix it," he said.
By way of example, he points to a set of custom cabinets in his garage.
"Every garage except for one of them here, whoever has cabinets, I installed them," Yamada said.
Sometimes, he does little craft projects. You probably won't be surprised to learn he's months ahead of Christmas 2023, already making little signs to share with everyone.
"Share what you have in your heart, in your mind; it comes back," he advised.
One thing's for sure. If there was a vote for this street's VIP, Mayor Randy would win by a landslide.