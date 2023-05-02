Aging Well: Kuni Island Fabrics' owner says sewing is so social, it kept her engaged.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Kai woman spent nearly half a century of her life working at two well-known fabric stores. Terri Kamakana was an employee at Kuni Dry Goods, before she bought the company and renamed it Kuni Island Fabric. It was through this job that kept Kamakana Aging Well.
Kamakana spent her entire adult life in this store, or its predecessor.
"My love was running the store, meeting people that way," she reflected. Kamakana closed the store on April 15 because she lost the lease.
Fresh out of college, Kamakana moved from Michigan to Oahu in 1974, and in 1975 got a job working for the Kunimuni family at Kuni Dry Goods. They sold it to her in 1997. The work kept her moving physically.
"Always unboxing the boxes, going up and down the steps for the sewing school. That kind of stuff kept me going," she describeed of the two-story location.
It also kept her active mentally.
"I was a math major in college. Sewing is math-related. You have to know your quarter inch or 5/8th inches," she explained.
But more than that, it was a place to gather with customers who became friends.
"I think Terri's aging well because she's doing something she loves. She has a passion for people, and for fabrics and sewing. Even when it was on the corner as Kuni's Dry Goods, she was always very pleasant," Rochelle "Rocky" RoAne said.
Another longtime customer, Yvonne Sasano, believes "it's her personality. Everybody's personality is different. There's personalities that attract, don't attract, and there are people persons. She's a people person."
At 70-years-old, Kamakana embraces the freedom of retirement.
"I'm happy I can finally do some things I want to do now. I'm happy I'll be able to attend my grandchildren's games which I haven't been able to do, and to travel," she said.
But she's not saying "sew long" to her friends. They were a big part of the fabric of her life, and will stay that way.