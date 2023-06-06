Aging Well: Kona grandmother graduates from university

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Imagine juggling a visit to the Grammy Awards, babysitting little kids, and going to college online, all in the same day. Those are the kinds of things a Hawaii Island grandmother did for four years, until she finally earned her bachelor's degree this spring. But the desire to leave a legacy keeps Sharla Kahale-Miner Aging Well.
Throwing the shaka, Kahale-Miner brings a little bit of Hawaii to the East Coast. She got her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southern New Hampshire University this spring.
Kahale-Miner explained, "I decided to change my career; I wanted to go into law and justice to help other local people in my state live a better life."
Nearly four decades older than most of her fellow graduates, she's starting her career at a time when most of her peers are ending theirs.
"I'm a grandmother. I have nine grandchildren, and been married for quite some years," she shared.
The Kailua-Kona hula studio owner thanks daughter Briahni Atisanoe for this big life change.
"My inspiration for this degree is one of my daughters who was a flight attendant for five years and wanted to be a pilot. She went to pilot school and is now a pilot. She started flying airplanes. I thought, if she can go back to school and start flying airplanes, I can go to school and get a law degree," reasoned Kahale-Miner.
The former Polynesian dancer wants to advocate for Native Hawaiian land rights. After she gets a law degree, she would like to "represent, to advocate for other Hawaiians to get their properties. They have land that comes through generations that they've missed out on," she said.
Kahale-Miner went to school online because it fit her schedule as a busy businesswoman and involved grandmother.
Well-known singer Kimie Miner is Kahale-Miner's daughter.
"I'm so inspired by my mom. She's driven, showing me the best is yet to come. She's showing all of us, no matter our age, we can achieve our goals," said Miner.
Miner's album was nominated for a Grammy in 2021, and the whole family went up for the awards. Kahale-Miner reflected on that time.
"She's pregnant, she has baby in tow, and I'm there to help with the babies, besides do my schoolwork. I wait till the babies are asleep, all the lights and glitter are down, then I get on the computer and do my work!"
Miner agreed, "She's there for us when we need her with all of her mo'opuna. She's been on tours with me, gone to the Grammys with me, then she stays up late and does her homework."