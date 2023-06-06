 Skip to main content
Aging Well: Kona grandmother graduates from university

Aging Well: Kona grandmother graduates from university

Aging Well: Kona grandmother Sharla Kahale-Miner graduates from university. Photo: Southern New Hampshire University.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Imagine juggling a visit to the Grammy Awards, babysitting little kids, and going to college online, all in the same day. Those are the kinds of things a Hawaii Island grandmother did for four years, until she finally earned her bachelor's degree this spring. But the desire to leave a legacy keeps Sharla Kahale-Miner Aging Well.

Throwing the shaka, Kahale-Miner brings a little bit of Hawaii to the East Coast. She got her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southern New Hampshire University this spring.

