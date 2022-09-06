Aging Well: Kaneohe man has volunteered for elections for 40 years

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- President Lincoln said, "The ballot is stronger than the bullet." That's why there are Official Observers in place to make sure nobody tampers with those powerful tools of democracy.
There's a Kaneohe man who's been volunteering for our state's elections for 40 years, and says doing his civic duty keeps him Aging Well.
Under the watchful eye of Chief Official Observer Dennis Kam, a new batch of ballots rolls in to the counting center at the state capitol on primary election night.
"I've been an official observer since 1982, and every election since that time," Kam said.
In 1982, George Ariyoshi and John Waihee were elected Governor and Lt. Governor And while much has changed in the counting center in 40 years, the excitement of the contest remains the same.
"The results distribution, when ballots arrive, opening envelopes. That's when the action and excitement happens. For people to see what is going on behind the scenes, when ballots are being counted, that's what is important," Kam said of his volunteer job.
Kam was still working in the IT department of the Hawaii Newspaper Agency and the Honolulu Advertiser when he started volunteering at elections.
"This is community service, public service, and I like to do it," he said.
Kam loves this job so much he even recruited all his friends to help him. He's learned a lot along the way. Did you know no black pens are allowed when ballots are open? Kam grabbed a pen to explain.
"Observers use green pens. State workers use red pens. We don't want to create the impression it's possible to alter a ballot," Kam said.
Another interesting factoid: "When the ballot container comes in, it's weighed and should match the number of ballots scanned on the computer. Little things like that. Really meticulous; it makes the election tight."
Kam says volunteering is important, although this job isn't for everyone.
"There's electricity in the air, but a lot of slow times we're waiting for things," he admitted.
But he doesn't mind it.
"I'm Aging Well. I like doing this. I'm still active," he laughed.
And he'll be back in November to do it all over again for the general election.