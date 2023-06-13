Aging Well: Kaimuki nonagenarian credits family and friends.
News Anchor and Reporter
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kaimuki woman nearing a century of life says the way to remain Aging Well is to surround oneself with family and friends.
Dorothy Chun Mau is a retired schoolteacher who likes to spend her days at a senior center. She is part of Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center's ukulele club.
"We are the Happy Serenaders and we go out to entertain at the care homes," she said.
There's a fair chance some of the people she serenades are younger than her, because she just turned 96. She's healthy and lives independently.
"I'm very grateful for my family. They keep me well, look after me. It's important to have family and friends," Mau said.
Mau stays very busy. This is just some of what she does: "I do a lot of gardening at home, make lei with puakenikeni, have a lot of flowers. I'm president of the Chinese Club here at Lanakila."
Her son, Byron Mau, added, "She keeps her mind active. She participates in a lot of club activities. It requires a lot of memorization work."
Mau says her secret is surrounding herself with a lot of aloha.
"Keep active and love one another. Always have friends and family. You have to be together as a team," she said.
Byron Mau says his mom is "the Energizer bunny. If I get to 96 and am half as active as she is, I'd be considered a wonder. She's just a miracle."
Diane is KITV4’s weekend evening anchor and weekday reporter. She hosts the Aging Well series on Tuesday evenings at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. She is a mother, a cat owner, and a yogi.
