Aging Well: 'Iwalani's Healing Garden helps cancer survivors grow and thrive

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Cancer survivor holds fundraiser on Sunday at her healing garden.
'Iwalani's Healing Garden, run by her nonprofit 'Iwalani Foundation, has 350 varieties of plants and some animals for therapy. 'Iwalani says she didn't even know her dad left her this property. She found it, cleaned it up, and she found herself in the process.
"That's what made me come to this garden and throw away 500 yards at the dump. That was cleansing me to say, things happen in your life," she said.
The garden took shape, as did her life.
"It adds to much peace. You can hear the birds, feel the fresh air, the serenity it gives me is very therapeutic. I just see now the richness of life and nature. It's the simple things in life," she decided.
'Iwalani shares the space selectively as a way to help others, as well as herself. Her philosophy: "You live a healthy life, surround yourself with positive people. Cry, it's cleansing. laugh a lot. To me, that's what is going to keep you young at heart."
For her, it's been a spiritual experience to "bloom" from within.
"It's inevitable we are all going to pass. But we can choose how to pass," she said.
'Iwalani says what she is cultivating is an attitude of gratitude.