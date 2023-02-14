 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Aging Well: How to take care of your eyes as you get older

Aging Well: how to take care of your eyes as you get older. Advice from Dr. Stuart Machida at Windward Vision Center.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Cataracts, loss of vision - those are threats to your vision that increase with age. That's why eye doctors say eating leafy greens, wearing sunglasses, and taking care of your overall health can keep your eyes aging well.

For those of you outdoors, make sure you go outside with sunglasses on. Your eyes will thank you for protecting them from the sun, when you're in your sunset years.

