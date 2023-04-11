 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Aging Well: Honolulu paramedic says community service is key

Aging Well: Honolulu paramedic says community service is key

Aging Well: Honolulu paramedic Belinda Lee says community service is key.

 By Diane Ako

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honolulu woman has spent two-thirds of her life serving others who need medical help. Belinda Lee says being a paramedic is her calling, and it's both the reason why she is - and is not - Aging Well. She tells KITV4's Diane Ako it's hard on the body but good for the heart.

For 42 years, Belinda Lee has been saving lives for a living. She's a Kaneohe-based paramedic for the city and county.

An error occurred