Aging Well: Honolulu paramedic says community service is key

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Aging Well: Honolulu paramedic Belinda Lee says community service is key.
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honolulu woman has spent two-thirds of her life serving others who need medical help. Belinda Lee says being a paramedic is her calling, and it's both the reason why she is - and is not - Aging Well. She tells KITV4's Diane Ako it's hard on the body but good for the heart.
For 42 years, Belinda Lee has been saving lives for a living. She's a Kaneohe-based paramedic for the city and county.
"It's emotionally, mentally, physically stressful. You never know what you're going to walk into," she described.
That sentiment proved true on the day KITV4 shadowed her. But it's a job she loves.
"I really believe in the higher calling of community service, that you're here to serve the public in the best way you can," she shared.
But while it's mentally stimulating, Lee explained, "Instead of CSI Crime Scene Investigation, it's Medical Scene Investigation. You have to do a history, physical exam, put together the vital signs and findings to try and figure out what's going on."
It's physically taxing, too.
"I've had back surgery and four knee surgeries," Lee said.
At age 63, Lee says she's grateful to have worked her passion for so long.
"I'm an anomaly in the field because the people near my age or years of service are usually in administration," she said, clarifying that it's being a paramedic in a highly populated urban area that creates a high call volume; her peers in rural counties have a better chance at job longevity.
Love, and optimism. keep her going.
Lee quoted a mentor who taught her "every day is not Christmas. You have to keep a good attitude and understand you're here for a higher purpose."
And giving patients the literal ride of their lives has been, for decades, the ride of hers.