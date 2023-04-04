Aging Well: Homeless service nonprofit executive Connie Mitchell says nonstop job keeps her young.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 230 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1120 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain in a thunderstorm over the north shore and parts
of the Koolau range. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2
inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wahiawa, Mililani, Wheeler Field, Punaluu, Hauula, Schofield
Barracks, Waikane, Laie, Kaaawa, Waiahole, Pearl City,
Waikele, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waipahu,
Ahuimanu, Kaneohe and Kaneohe Marine Base.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu in Honolulu County
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The woman heading up Oahu's biggest homeless shelter says passion for her job helps her in Aging Well. Connie Mitchell, 66, has been the executive director at the Institute for Homeless Services (IHS) since 2006.
The non-profit offers food and shelter to Oahu's houseless, as well as support services to help people get healthy and be independent. IHS serves about 500 people, either at its housing communities like Kahauiki, or at the Iwilei facility. It is not a "nine to five" job.
Mitchell laughs, "We're a 24-7 organization. I can be called at any time. I think that keeps me young."
IHS also provides medical services both in medical respite homes or by going out on the streets to find clients. Right now, Mitchell says she's very concerned about Oahu's senior population.
"The folks who are baby boomers comprise the large demographic in our population, which means many of them are seniors. Many of the people who have worked all their lives but never purchased a home are getting priced out of housing," she noted.
Mitchell also says there are seniors getting released from jail or prison who struggle to make it as well, but change is hard. She's hoping anyone who sees this story will stop and think about how they perceive the homeless.
"It's high time we really think of ourselves as part of a whole community and we really have to care about other people," she pleaded, adding that sometimes that just means you don't oppose a new housing project in your area.
Over the past 10 years, IHS has helped put a roof over the head of nearly 20,000 people, and served more than two million meals.
"I think there's a lot of satisfaction in helping people make the kind of transitions we do here at IHS. They are often void of much hope when they arrive and to see them blossom is rewarding," she reflected.
She's proud of this, as well as her staff who do the work.
"I'm proudest of them. Many of them have come with lived experience, having experienced a lot of trauma in the past," she smiled. "They've just blossomed here."