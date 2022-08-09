Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table'

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM HST Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Turning one meal into many. That is the goal of Lanakila Meals on Wheels' annual "The Good Table."
The Good Table is the nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year, helping support its meal-provider service to Hawaii's kupuna.
"There are individuals that rely on us for their only access to food and so we are able to offer a relationship, a friendly visit, let them know they aren’t forgotten, we are able to provide nutritious meals to keep them healthy and allow them to age in place," said Lori Lau.
Lau is the director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels, Oahu's largest and only island-wide meal provider for kupuna.
One in six kupuna face hunger each day and in 2021, Lanakila Meals on Wheels supported nearly 2,700 kupuna and 576,000 meals.
Moving forward, the program hopes to support even more of Hawai'i's kupuna.
"The pandemic affected us like it did many other organizations," said Lau. "We saw an increase in need and started servicing thousands more of individuals who found themselves in need of a home delivered meal."
But the organization can't do it without the support of the community, and that is where The Good Table comes in.
This year, there are two ways to participate and support The Good Table: Purchase a table or bid on the "Chef's Table" in the silent auction.
Purchase a table for a dine-in experience for 4-6 guests at some of Oahu's most popular restaurants (original concept):
Chefs of participating restaurants will create an off-the-menu meal just for The Good Table. The coursed meal may consist of the traditional appetizer, entrée and dessert OR a more contemporary tasting menu format.
Tables are pre-sold in August.
Dinners will be served Sept. 14-16, 2022
A maximum of one table per restaurant per night is available.
Bid on the Chef's Table in the silent auction:
For the first time in the history of the fundraiser, place a bid to win an exclusive evening with James Beard Award winning Chef Alan Wong.
Chef Wong will prepare a 5-course tasting menu, complemented with wine pairings.
8 guests will be served on the slopes of Diamond Head at the Culinary Institute of the Pacific’s Culinary Innovation Center.
The lucky winner of this one-of-a-kind private dining experience will be able to choose the date of this private dining experience. Some restrictions apply.
"We were thrilled. So many of us have great memories from his restaurants so this is a really great way to experience Chef Alan Wong’s food again and all of the magic and memories that this is going to be able to create," Lau said.
Chef Alan Wong has been a partner of The Good Table since its inception 14 years ago.
"One of the most important things for why I’m involved in this is we have to take care of our seniors, we can’t forget the seniors," said Wong.
All proceeds from both table sales and the silent auction will benefit the kupuna of Lanakila Meals on Wheels.
"When you buy a table and you go to the restaurant, know you aren't just going to the restaurant to have a meal," said Wong. "You are helping someone who has been a grandma, a grandpa, they have lives, they have stories to tell, they are very special people, and that is what you are supporting."
The average meal recipient is a female of Asian descent in her 80's living on less than $13,700 annually.
Studies from Meals on Wheels of America show that millions of seniors would be forced to prematurely enter assisted living or nursing facilities without programs like these.
"So many of our kupuna, they don’t want to be institutionalized, they want to remain in their homes that they’ve worked so hard for, where they raised their families, and where they intended to live out their golden years, and we provide them that opportunity," said Lau.
Lanakila Meals on Wheels partners with local farmers to purchase produce in bulk so that they may incorporate more fresh ingredients in the prepared senior meals. It also helps provide seniors access to fresh whole foods through the Green Bag program, a subscription service offering a curated bag of local fruits and vegetables delivered directly to seniors' homes with their meals.
The goal is to have 40% of ingredients in prepared foods locally sourced including local beef, fish, and vegetables.
"We strive to offer our meal recipients the freshest, healthiest ingredients we can while supporting Hawaii's agricultural industry," said Laurie Hara, Director Of Marketing & Development for Lanakila Pacific.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.