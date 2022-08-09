 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM HST Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...Trades 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table'

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Turning one meal into many. That is the goal of Lanakila Meals on Wheels' annual "The Good Table."

The Good Table is the nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year, helping support its meal-provider service to Hawaii's kupuna.

Lanakila Meals on Wheels

Lanakila Meals on Wheels presents the 14th Annual 'The Good Table' to benefit Hawai'i's kupuna.
Lanakila Meals on Wheels

Lanakila Meals on Wheels presents the 14th Annual 'The Good Table' to benefit Hawai'i's kupuna.
Lanakila Meals on Wheels

Chef Alan Wong has been a partner of 'The Good Table' since its inception 14 years ago.
The Good Table 2022 - Participating Restaurants

The Good Table 2022 - Participating Restaurants

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK