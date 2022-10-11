...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 445 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 132 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour. Additional heavy rainfall is possible this
afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Kaneohe, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaaawa,
Maunawili, Kaneohe Marine Base, Manoa, Waikele, Mililani,
Kailua and Waipahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Aging Well: Healthcare exec Hilton Raethel knows value of balanced lifestyle.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A prominent leader in Hawaii's medical field says stand up paddle boarding is a key element that keeps him Aging Well. Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) says he's learned a lot from his career in healthcare about the value of good health.
Most people came to know Raethel over the last few years from his regular appearances in the media talking about COVID-19. The CEO of HAH was on the news weekly, talking about hospital bed space and medical resources available for people with coronavirus.
There were times he had to, along with other state leaders, sound the alarm.
"It is a big job. A lot of responsibility. Especially during the pandemic," Raethel said.
It's a responsibility this 66-year-old takes seriously: 12-hour days, in a high-stress job, during a high-stress time. His work indirectly affects hundreds of thousands of people in the state.
"Our mission is very simple: to serve our members. We have over 170 healthcare organizations in the State of Hawaii. Every hospital, long-term care facility, hospice, home health agency, almost every assisted living facility," he listed.
So how does he de-stress? On the ocean.
"I just love being out there in the water paddling. It's a great exercise. It's nonimpact," he smiled.
You'll find him on his stand up paddleboard a few times a week, for an hour and a half at a time.
"It does work the whole body. I just love that freedom of being on a board," he said.
And, he says, it clears his mind.
"Here in Hawaii you get to see turtles, fish, get to know the regulars, get to talk to people," he shared.
Between the beach and his beautiful family, Raethel says he's finding the balance.
"I've gotten to see, so many times, the impact on individuals and their families of people who have maybe not taken care of themselves as well as they could have. I choose to try to live a healthy life. I don't want to be a statistic," he said.
Raethel has made a career of telling other people how to stay healthy, and he's determined to practice what he preaches.