Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 132 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour. Additional heavy rainfall is possible this
afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Kaneohe, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaaawa,
Maunawili, Kaneohe Marine Base, Manoa, Waikele, Mililani,
Kailua and Waipahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

  • 0
Aging Well: Healthcare exec Hilton Raethel knows value of balanced lifestyle

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A prominent leader in Hawaii's medical field says stand up paddle boarding is a key element that keeps him Aging Well. Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) says he's learned a lot from his career in healthcare about the value of good health.

Most people came to know Raethel over the last few years from his regular appearances in the media talking about COVID-19. The CEO of HAH was on the news weekly, talking about hospital bed space and medical resources available for people with coronavirus.

