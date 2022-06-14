Aging Well: Hawaii's Active Seniors Expo

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Supporting and educating Hawaii families and kupuna for a healthier way of life: that is the goal of the first Hawaii Active Seniors Expo coming to the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.
The idea behind the expo has been years in the making. According to the organizer, the expo was ready to launch in 2020 -- then the pandemic set it back.
They say now though, having this kind of expo is more important than ever.
"Hawaii is such a community driven place and our kupuna, more than anywhere I have ever been, is so used to gathering," said David Yonamine. "We just wanted to this year, be able to put something together where we could bring some of that back."
Yonamine is the CEO and President of HIRO Systems Hawaii, one of the Expo's more than 50 vendors.
"When they reached out, I think it was like a month and a half ago, they were just very concerned, wanted to reach out to vendors that were more interested in education than just doing sales," Yonamine said.
The Hawaii Active Seniors Expo will not be just a vendor driven event.
Attendees can take part in 20 different seminars with the hope of leaving local families and kupuna with the information and education to make informed decisions to improve, maintain, and enjoy a more active and healthy way of life.
"With HIRO our biggest thing has been sincerity for the community and we are talking about safety, what is okay, what is not okay, when to mask, when not to mask, and our goal is to help slowly and clearly go over this stuff with our kupuna," said Yonamine.
In addition to providing education at the Expo, HIRO is also working to keep everyone safe. At every entrance and classroom, HIRO's Hyper Kik Pro units will be standing by and volunteers will be walking around with the Kik Shot Pro.
"What we use here is something called HOCl, hypochlorous acid, it's known to be 80% stronger than bleach, but it's something that is actually developed in our own white blood cells that help us fight infection naturally so the fact that we could bottle something up and use it," explained Yonamine.
According to Yonamine, their products are great for cleaning merchandise, your mask, phone. It's also safe for tech, plants, people, and pets.
"We use something called atomization and we help to shrink the particles down to size because when we talk about these viruses and bacteria, they are so much smaller than we realize so we try to shrink it down to size so we can more effectively and efficiently use these solutions," said Yonamine.
Hawaii's Active Seniors Expo is free to the community.
For more information, visit the website.