 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Aging Well: Hawaii's Active Seniors Expo

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawai'i Active Seniors Expo

Hawai'i Active Seniors Expo, Hawai'i Convention Center, June 25 & 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Supporting and educating Hawaii families and kupuna for a healthier way of life: that is the goal of the first Hawaii Active Seniors Expo coming to the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

The idea behind the expo has been years in the making. According to the organizer, the expo was ready to launch in 2020 -- then the pandemic set it back.

They say now though, having this kind of expo is more important than ever.

"Hawaii is such a community driven place and our kupuna, more than anywhere I have ever been, is so used to gathering," said David Yonamine. "We just wanted to this year, be able to put something together where we could bring some of that back."

Yonamine is the CEO and President of HIRO Systems Hawaii, one of the Expo's more than 50 vendors.

"When they reached out, I think it was like a month and a half ago, they were just very concerned, wanted to reach out to vendors that were more interested in education than just doing sales," Yonamine said.

The Hawaii Active Seniors Expo will not be just a vendor driven event.

Attendees can take part in 20 different seminars with the hope of leaving local families and kupuna with the information and education to make informed decisions to improve, maintain, and enjoy a more active and healthy way of life.

HIRO Systems Hawaii

HIRO Systems Hawai'i is one of more than 50 vendors slated to be at the Hawai'i Active Seniors Expo.

"With HIRO our biggest thing has been sincerity for the community and we are talking about safety, what is okay, what is not okay, when to mask, when not to mask, and our goal is to help slowly and clearly go over this stuff with our kupuna," said Yonamine.

In addition to providing education at the Expo, HIRO is also working to keep everyone safe. At every entrance and classroom, HIRO's Hyper Kik Pro units will be standing by and volunteers will be walking around with the Kik Shot Pro.

"What we use here is something called HOCl, hypochlorous acid, it's known to be 80% stronger than bleach, but it's something that is actually developed in our own white blood cells that help us fight infection naturally so the fact that we could bottle something up and use it," explained Yonamine.

According to Yonamine, their products are great for cleaning merchandise, your mask, phone. It's also safe for tech, plants, people, and pets.

"We use something called atomization and we help to shrink the particles down to size because when we talk about these viruses and bacteria, they are so much smaller than we realize so we try to shrink it down to size so we can more effectively and efficiently use these solutions," said Yonamine.

Hawaii's Active Seniors Expo is free to the community. 

For more information, visit the website.

Hawai'i Active Seniors Expo

Hawai'i Active Seniors Expo, Hawai'i Convention Center, June 25 & 26

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK