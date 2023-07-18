Aging Well: Hawaii Fi Do founder says dogs and community service give her purpose

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aging Well: Hawai'i Fi Do founder Susan Luehrs says dogs and community service give her purpose.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A well-known Oahu dog trainer says working with assistance dogs has kept her Aging Well. Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs founder Susan Luehrs recently retired from the nonprofit she created almost a quarter century ago.
These dogs are in training with Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs, whose dogs help unleash potential in people with disabilities.
"I started Hawaii Fi Do back in 1999 in my special ed class at Kahuku High where we brought therapy dogs in to interact with our high school kids," Luehrs said.
The canines were such a hit, Luhers saw a need and opened Hawaii Fi Do. For decades, she's been working hard, "being active, out there, meeting so many nice people."
Now 74, Luehrs says it's been a win-win, working with dogs and helping people.
"We have over 100-plus dogs placed and working, but for individuals, we've touched thousands over the years," she estimated.
She wants to clarify these aren't guide dogs, they're called assistance dogs. The dogs are trained for disabilities other than blindness.
Luehrs gave Kahuku resident and military veteran Larry Bigalow his service dog, Buzz. Hawaii Fi Do is the only accredited Assistance Dogs International program on Oahu, the only certification the Veterans Administration recognizes.
"He was trained for mobility. Helps me upstairs, hills, things like that. Because of my back condition with my spine, I have a hard time moving forward," Bigalow said of his dog.
Bigalow says he's grateful to Luehrs.
"What goes around, comes around. Susan's such an amazing person and shares so much with everybody. She has a real energy to her," he said.
Luehrs says she'll continue to help.
"I will be breeding more dogs and donating them to the program. I'm hoping this program will grow now," she said, excited about what successor Kiley Esprecion, who took over in April, will do.
Hawaii Fi Do will honor Luehrs at its Sixth Annual Dining With Dogs fundraiser in October at Hana Koa Brewing Company on Monday, October 23.
A Susan Luehrs Legacy Fund has been established with the goal of raising $250,000 to provide funds to send Esprecion to get specialized service dog training certification in California and to continue supporting program services.