Aging Well: etired watch repair worker serviced Aloha Tower's clock for 50 years

Aging Well: retired watch repair worker serviced Aloha Tower's clock for 50 years.
News Anchor and Reporter
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man who kept time for the state of Hawaii for 50 years says a fun and stress-free life is what helps him keep Aging Well.
Hermann Allerstorfer Sr. was the clock repairman for the Aloha Tower clock for exactly half a century.
It's Hawaii's original TikTok: the Aloha Tower clock, built in 1926, greeting millions of travelers and visitors over the decades.
"The clock was born the same year I was born. It's a brother!" Allerstorfer Sr. declared.
The 96-year-old Kailua resident inherited the job when he bought Windward Jewelers in 1967.
"Servicing is monthly: cleaning, checking it out, and if the clock stops for one or another reason, we need to come over and do it," he explained.
His son, Herman Allerstorfer Jr., added, "We need to oil it once a month, then every few years it needs an overhaul. Degrease, clean everything out, re-oil."
(A footnote: Allerstorfer Sr. spells his first name with two n's, which is "typically German." Allerstorfer Jr. spells it with one n, which he says is more American.)
The responsibility passed from father to son in 2017. Allerstorfer Sr. gave the proverbial baton, or oil can as it were, to his son to take over.
"It's special to me because my dad did it for 50 years. I've done it as a child, came with him. It's part of my childhood, growing up, spending time in here," smiled Allerstorfer Jr.
The elder Allerstorfer learned watch repair in his native Austria. He lived in India and Argentina and fought in World War II before moving to Hawaii.
"I walked through Denmark and Germany for 10 weeks. In Northern Germany, the Canadians took me prisoner in a prison camp," Allerstorfer Sr. said.
His son clarified, "After the war he had to walk home by himself."
His family believes his optimism and resilience served him then and now. He's also quite a character. When I ask how he stays youthful, he burst out in patriotism and song.
"I'm an Austrian," he pronounced, then let forth a yodel to prove it.
He said it's either his nationality, or the ladies, he said with a wink.
His son chuckled, "Dad, women keep you young?"
"They're a godsend," pronounced the father.
"He doesn't stress over things. I think that's a big reason for him living so long," Allerstorfer Jr. said on a serious note.
One might say time is on his dad's side.
