Aging Well: Dale Muramoto uses her love for baking and cookies to put smiles on faces even in retirement

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Cookie Lady Hawai'i has been putting smiles on customers' faces for over a decade.
Founder Dale Muramoto says that is what keeps her Aging Well.
When asked if owning a cookie business was a dream of hers, Muramoto says the thought never crossed her mind despite her love for baking.
Recalling all the different jobs she's worked in her 69 years, Muramoto said, "I had a whole life. I did a lot of things in my life."
She's worked in dental offices, banks, as a loan officer for a credit union. She did cafeteria work and cleaned planes at the airport. And she says it all led up to her opening her very own business doing what she loves to do.
"You try everything, everything until your hearts content and you find something that you really really love to do and I really found something later in my life that I love to do. I love to make people smile," Marumoto said.
In 2009, at nearly 50 years young, Muramoto and her daughter opened 'The Cookie Lady Hawai'i' out of her Waipahu home.
"I had the backing of my daughter and she really convinced me to open at a later time, when I was old," said Muramoto. "But I still feel young and I still love to bake."
Muramoto says she started with sprinkles because it was the simplest. From there she tweaked the recipe to create her well known flavors of lemon, almond, furikake chex mix, mochi crunch, and more.
The ethereally crisp and buttery cookies quickly gained in popularity leading to the opening of a storefront in Waipahu.
Now after more than a decade of success, Muramoto has entered into a new phase of her life.
At age 69, she has passed the torch on, selling her business to Keijiro and Maiko Ushijima.
"When I met her, her and her husband, I just knew," said Muramoto. "We have the same interest, cookies."
"When I heard Dale was retiring I couldn't bear to not have her cookies anymore, so I wanted to put a bid in for her business," said Maiko.
Ushijima first tried one of Muramoto's cookies as omiyage. Omiyage translates as 'souvenir,' specifically the souvenirs you bring back from a trip as gifts for friends, relatives, neighbors, and coworkers.
The Ushijima's took over the business in the summer of 2021, pledging to continue baking Muramoto's family recipes.
“We certainly have big shoes to fill, as Dale Muramoto has done so much for the community,” said Ushijima. “For now, we are focusing on ensuring that the cookies we serve are the same ones that Hawaii locals fell in love with."
Although 'technically retired,' you can still find Muramoto in the kitchen at 'The Cookie Lady Hawai'i,' helping to create new flavors and provide guidance.
"I now call Dale, Mama, I love having her involved and I am so grateful to have her help growing the foundation," said Maiko. "Mama's best advice to me is to bake the cookies with love."
According to Muramoto, her new friendship with the Ushijima's and continuing to do what she loves, baking and putting smiles on faces, is what keeps her Aging Well.
While under new ownership, Muramoto wants everyone to know it's still the same cookies, local and handmade with love.
In March of 2022, shifted its operations from Waipahu to Honolulu. Now located in the 808 Center on Sheridan Street, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ushijimi says she is looking forward to getting more involved in the community and is open to doing community fundraisers, farmer's markets, and more.
For more information on 'The Cookie Lady Hawai'i' or to contact Maiko Ushijima, visit the website: https://cookieladyhawaii.com/