Aging Well: Binhi At Ani's Bayanihan Feeding Program cares for Maui seniors.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui community center offers free meals to seniors, to help them keep Aging Well. The nonprofit Binhi At Ani offers a Bayanihan Feeding Program for kupuna on fixed incomes. The nonprofit prepares and delivers free meals to clients at their homes.
The kitchen workers at Binhi At Ani cook up 150 meals a week for needy seniors. The nonprofit started doing this in February 2021 because of the pandemic, feeding folks at the Hale Mahaolu senior housing community.
Recently, Nareit Hawaii gave the Center $30,000 so they can feed even more kupuna.
Melen Agcolicol, President of Binhi At Ani, reacted to the donation.
"We will have enough money to cover the 300 meals we'll be doing every weekend and we know the kupuna will not be missing lunch on Sundays from us," she said.
Gladys Quinto Marrone, Executive Director of Nareit Hawaii says her company did this because "seniors are an integral part of our community. We want to help support them now in their golden years."
Binhi At Ani now plans to deliver to residents in other senior housing communities.
State Representative Troy Hashimoto, who represents District 8 communities of Kahakuloa, Waihee, Waiehu, Puuohala, Wailuku, and Waikapu in Maui, adds, "It's a public and private partnership all throughout. We can never do it alone. It's always, working together and making sure at the end of the day everyone in our community is taken care of."