Aging Well: Binhi At Ani's Bayanihan Feeding Program cares for Maui seniors

Aging Well: Binhi At Ani's Bayanihan Feeding Program cares for Maui seniors.

 By Diane Ako

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui community center offers free meals to seniors, to help them keep Aging Well. The nonprofit Binhi At Ani offers a Bayanihan Feeding Program for kupuna on fixed incomes. The nonprofit prepares and delivers free meals to clients at their homes. 

The kitchen workers at Binhi At Ani cook up 150 meals a week for needy seniors. The nonprofit started doing this in February 2021 because of the pandemic, feeding folks at the Hale Mahaolu senior housing community.

