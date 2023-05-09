Aging Well: Big Island vet Billy Bergin thanks his wife for keeping him healthy

He spent much of his life around cowboys, and was once one himself, which is why he decided to document the history of the Hawaiian cowboy. The fourth volume of his Loyal to the Land series is due out next year.
"The trade language was Hawaiian language. That, through today, is the lingua franca - the mother tongue - of the cowboy out in the field," he said of the local industry.
At 83, Bergin gets daily exercise by riding his horse around his Waimea property. But what really takes care of his heart, he says, is his loving marriage and family.
"I've been blessed with a good life surrounded by people who love me, especially my wife, Pat, who's joined me in marriage for over 60 years. Once in a while we'll pass in the hall, just stop, hug, and exchange the term, 'We're lucky to have each other,'" he said.
He's often asked for his advice for staying married for 60 years, and says, "It's a 50-50 deal. Nobody gets to be boss all the time," before adding with a laugh that now and again, he'll let Pat win just because.
He and Pat have four biological and two hanai children. Bergin credits his mother-in-law, Maude, as well.
"Having her mother live with us for 45 of the 60 years we were married; who would be so lucky in this world to have a pair of women so parallel in personalities of warmth, kindness, and understanding?"