Aging Well: 'Awapuhi Labyrinth helps owner find peace and happiness

Aging Well: 'Awapuhi Labyrinth helps owner find peace and happiness.

 By Diane Ako

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Labyrinths have long been used as walking meditation. The act of walking is  meant to help people breathe and be in the present. A very large labyrinth on Hawaii Island keeps its owner Aging Well.

The 'Awapuhi Labyrinth in Kea'au was built in 1999. Current owner Deborah Masterson bought it in 2014, and lets people visit it for free. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In the height of the pandemic, it became particularly popular.

