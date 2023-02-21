...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Aging Well: 'Awapuhi Labyrinth helps owner find peace and happiness.
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Labyrinths have long been used as walking meditation. The act of walking is meant to help people breathe and be in the present. A very large labyrinth on Hawaii Island keeps its owner Aging Well.
The 'Awapuhi Labyrinth in Kea'au was built in 1999. Current owner Deborah Masterson bought it in 2014, and lets people visit it for free. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In the height of the pandemic, it became particularly popular.
"People could walk with their families. We have small events there, weddings, memorials," she said.
Masterson, 70, says going there is great exercise because it's a mile in from the road, and one-acre wide. But also, walking it mirrors the journey through life itself.
"It's a way to bring your burdens, travails, your blah blah blah. As you walk in, it all seems to melt away. You get to the center. There's a peaceful, peaceful place," described Masterson.
She visits it two times a week, rain or shine. That routine helps structure her life.
"That has oozed out to the rest of my life. I always go to yoga class, Zen sitting, never miss it. I always go to the Maku'u Market on Sunday and see all my friends, never miss it," she said.
And the simple act of taking care of a community amenity has also taught her something. Decorations come and go, and "it's really been a huge lesson for me in nonattachment. It's there while it's there. I enjoy it while it's there. When it's gone, it's gone. There's room for something new."
Just do not call it a maze!
"A maze is set up to confuse you and make you lost. The labyrinth has one path in and one path out," she explained.
Even if seems confusing, like life, as long as you follow the path, you'll get to where you're going.
Masterson will host an evening spring equinox event. The equinox is on Monday, March 20, this year, but check her website for the date and time of her event.