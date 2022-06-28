Aging Well: Alzheimer's Association excited about the return of in-person events and workshops

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After more than two years of virtual events, the Alzheimer's Association is excited to welcome people back in person.
"We know so many people have been isolated and if there is someone who really does not thrive in that type of environment it can really play some serious damage on their mental cognitive abilities moving forward," said Justin George. "Being out and about and being able to fellowship with other people, is part of healthy living."
George is the Aloha Chapter's Director of Development. He says the first in-person educational event since 2020 will be on Wednesday, June 29.
"We will be out at Mililani tomorrow for an education program on understanding Alzheimers and Dementia with the Mililani Town Association," said Justin George.
He says the event is geared towards the senior population to learn more about Alzheimer's and dementia, the differences between the two, and the signs to watch out for.
Alzheimer's is the sixth largest cause of death in the United States, impacting more than 6-million Americans directly and another 11-million more who provide care to those suffering from the disease.
According to the Alzheimer's Association website:
The Aloha Chapter serves the residents of Hawaii, with staff located on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island. It helps all those facing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by providing local support groups and educational resources, while advancing crucial research and public policy initiatives.
Their mission: To eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
Their vision: A world without Alzheimer's.
The Aloha Chapter offers more than a dozen educational programs to the community.
"Some are for people living with Alzheimer's, but a lot of them are for the caregivers just to be around other people that are going through the same experiences they are," said George.
Also returning to in-person this year, Walk to End Alzheimer's, an awareness campaign and fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
The walks are free to participate in, but the organization encourages people to gather family and friends, create a team, and help raise money through pledge donations.
According to George, in 2019 they had over 1,500 walkers on O'ahu and 2,500 across the state. This year the goal is to get over 3,000 walkers throughout all the islands.
In 2022, there are four walks on four different islands:
"Being able to get out and that many people coming together for one cause, is amazing to see," George said.
You still have time to sign up for any of the walks happening in Hawai'i. Click on the link above to learn more.